Zacks: Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.65 Million

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce sales of $99.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.25 million and the highest is $111.05 million. First Majestic Silver posted sales of $79.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year sales of $379.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.30 million to $439.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.76 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $589.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

In other news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper purchased 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,786.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,105. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of -0.11.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

