Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $71.00 target price on RPM International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

RPM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. 503,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. RPM International has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 14,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 437,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

