Zacks: Analysts Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $58.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.78 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $236.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.85 million to $238.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.49 million, with estimates ranging from $237.33 million to $249.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $40,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,896.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $545,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,678 shares in the company, valued at $582,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,248,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

BFS traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 4,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.