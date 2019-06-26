Zacks: Analysts Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.04. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. The company had revenue of $487.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,615 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,160.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 307,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

