Zacks: Analysts Expect Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to post sales of $105.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zagg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.41 million and the highest is $105.54 million. Zagg posted sales of $118.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zagg will report full-year sales of $614.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.86 million to $620.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $662.55 million, with estimates ranging from $627.89 million to $711.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZAGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

ZAGG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 415,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,679. Zagg has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zagg by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zagg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zagg by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 210,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zagg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 452,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zagg by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

