Zacks: Analysts Set $16.83 Target Price for CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CEPU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 7,720.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter worth $926,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter worth $3,046,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 75.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

CEPU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $160.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.31%. Equities analysts forecast that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

