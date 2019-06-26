Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report sales of $480.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.49 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $452.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.98 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of FLIR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. 1,000,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,426,148.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,826,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $911,374,000 after acquiring an additional 290,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,639,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 204,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.