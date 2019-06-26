Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.83. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. Intel’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 954,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,907,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $3,861,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

