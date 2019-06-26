Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Abraxas Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 463,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,239. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 108.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57,277.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

