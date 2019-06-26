Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Bank of America cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $148,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 1,329,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.