Zacks: Brokerages Expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.81 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 8.55%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $669,707.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at $963,969.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,227.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timken by 23,766.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Timken by 3,708.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,405 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Timken by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Timken by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 346,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,834. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30. Timken has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

