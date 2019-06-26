Zacks: Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Greenlane an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 169,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

In related news, COO Jay M. Scheiner sold 5,237 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $82,796.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 644,860 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $10,195,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,045,543 shares of company stock valued at $16,530,035 in the last quarter.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

