Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $601.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MYR Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MYR Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 671,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MYR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

