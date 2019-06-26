Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Buy

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,770. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,415 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,124,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 141,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,605,000 after acquiring an additional 215,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.