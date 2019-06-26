Zacks: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SMMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

SMMF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019. The company has a market cap of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Julie R. Markwood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,176 shares in the company, valued at $154,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,339 shares of company stock valued at $188,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

