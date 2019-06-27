-$0.07 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 4.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 32,516 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $152,500.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 45,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $241,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 924,547 shares of company stock worth $4,307,262. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 666,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 764,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 116,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 93,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 34,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $335.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.18.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.