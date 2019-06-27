-$0.16 EPS Expected for Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rockwell Medical reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.07% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMTI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

RMTI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 8,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond bought 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $26,232.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,163.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

