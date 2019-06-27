$0.25 EPS Expected for YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. YRC Worldwide reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

YRCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 4.74. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

