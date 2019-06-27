$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Macquarie cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $941,779.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 30,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $469,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $766,882.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,510 shares of company stock worth $1,889,394. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 448,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 194,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247,583. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

