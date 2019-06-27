$0.41 EPS Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Compass Diversified posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 441.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $341,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,902,922.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 205,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.