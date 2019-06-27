-$0.42 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.39 and a current ratio of 12.39.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leiv Lea bought 15,500 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Md Miller bought 15,212 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $53,089.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,267 shares of company stock valued at $140,522. 40.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Puissance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

