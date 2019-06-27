$0.42 EPS Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 574.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,832 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,187,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 144,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 129,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

