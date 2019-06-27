$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. First Busey also posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $94.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Sloan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,413.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $29,515.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,955 shares of company stock worth $1,859,546 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,097.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 50.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 81,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 474.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

