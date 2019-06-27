$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen upgraded Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.24. 170,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,508.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 493,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,251,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,541,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 327,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

