$0.79 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. ValuEngine lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,090.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,188,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. 160,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Community Bank System has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $67.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

