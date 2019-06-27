$0.83 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.91. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,267. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $897,952 over the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,690,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 119,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

