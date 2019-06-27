$192.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will post sales of $192.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $192.63 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $179.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $811.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.40 million to $814.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $916.81 million, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $930.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,222,142 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $59,872,736.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,308,642 shares of company stock worth $164,776,452 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDAY traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 636,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,583. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -992.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

