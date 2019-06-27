$197.20 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post sales of $197.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.40 million and the lowest is $197.00 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $903.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $903.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $936.65 million, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $942.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NTCT traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 492,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,999. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

