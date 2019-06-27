$21.55 Million in Sales Expected for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to post sales of $21.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the highest is $21.60 million. MutualFirst Financial reported sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full year sales of $87.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $91.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MutualFirst Financial.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,846.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,125 shares of company stock worth $283,126 over the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFSF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.96. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.