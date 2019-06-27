$229.06 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to announce sales of $229.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.65 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $250.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $919.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $935.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $943.28 million, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $966.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 89.47%. The company had revenue of $230.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,432,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,352,000 after acquiring an additional 139,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,083,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,981,000 after acquiring an additional 441,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,614,000 after acquiring an additional 589,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,619,000 after buying an additional 358,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,610,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,545,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

