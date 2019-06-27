$29.72 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report $29.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $29.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $119.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.81 million to $121.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.68 million, with estimates ranging from $117.81 million to $131.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $11,136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,665. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

