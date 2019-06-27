$311.87 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post $311.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $314.00 million. Materion posted sales of $309.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Materion’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $260,331.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 111,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,245. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Materion has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Materion’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

