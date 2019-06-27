$9.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will report $9.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.02 billion. Progressive posted sales of $7.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $37.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.36 billion to $37.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.11 billion to $43.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

PGR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 2,783,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,738. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,287. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,865,000 after acquiring an additional 582,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

