AA PLC (LON:AA) Receives GBX 67.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

A number of equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of LON:AA traded up GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 48.92 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,191,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.79. The stock has a market cap of $300.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.09. AA has a one year low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 136.10 ($1.78).

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. AA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other AA news, insider Simon Breakwell purchased 96,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £71,368.56 ($93,255.66). Also, insider John L. Leach purchased 57,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740.92 ($44,088.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 153,814 shares of company stock worth $10,526,054.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

