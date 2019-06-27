Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shares Down 5.7%

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 560,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 234,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATU shares. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 1,627.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the first quarter worth $118,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 5.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Actuant Company Profile (NYSE:ATU)

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

