ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADTN. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 255,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $100,622.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,508.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

