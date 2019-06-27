Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $28.86

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $28.86. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 60,444,397 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock worth $30,445,396 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,489,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,984,000 after buying an additional 254,425 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $252,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after buying an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,546,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

