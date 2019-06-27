Aeon Market Cap Achieves $11.62 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $63,814.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

