AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $156,495.00 and $10,117.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,366,551 coins and its circulating supply is 7,761,401 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.