Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.80 ($49.77) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.73 ($50.85).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €42.54 ($49.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.61. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

