Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.37.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,582.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $111,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,059 shares of company stock worth $1,611,003. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,905,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,053 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 598,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 470,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,053.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,310,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,454. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

