Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. US Foods reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. US Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

USFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 1,518,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,359. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,589 shares of company stock worth $4,110,485. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its holdings in US Foods by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

