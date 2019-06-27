Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. US Foods reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. US Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

USFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 1,518,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,359. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,589 shares of company stock worth $4,110,485. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its holdings in US Foods by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.