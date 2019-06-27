Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $214.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.28 million to $218.70 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $220.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $880.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.00 million to $892.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $948.03 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $991.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on VICI Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,567,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,863. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

