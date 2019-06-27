Analyzing Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and The9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 4.40 $162.00 million $0.94 39.14 The9 $2.54 million 4.03 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ctrip.Com International and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 0 5 14 0 2.74 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus price target of $43.03, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 14.70% 3.61% 1.75% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats The9 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

