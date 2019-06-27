Analyzing Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Ralph Lauren pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kontoor Brands does not pay a dividend. Ralph Lauren pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Ralph Lauren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Ralph Lauren 6.83% 17.38% 9.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Ralph Lauren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ralph Lauren $6.31 billion 1.43 $430.90 million $7.19 16.04

Ralph Lauren has higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kontoor Brands and Ralph Lauren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 1 4 3 0 2.25 Ralph Lauren 1 6 9 0 2.50

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $29.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Ralph Lauren has a consensus price target of $136.21, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Ralph Lauren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than Kontoor Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Kontoor Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada, excluding Club Monaco. The Europe segment caters to sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Europe and the Middle East, excluding Club Monaco. The Asia segment covers the sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

