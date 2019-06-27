Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Frank Calderoni Sells 49,550 Shares

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) insider Frank Calderoni sold 49,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,581.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,751.14.

On Thursday, April 18th, Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $5,190,250.52.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.68.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,057,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

