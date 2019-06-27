Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

ANDE opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92. Andersons has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 227.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANDE. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 target price on Andersons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Andersons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

