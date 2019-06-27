AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AON. Barclays increased their price target on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.36.

NYSE AON opened at $189.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,345 shares of company stock worth $4,370,513. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of AON by 17,002.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,485 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

