ARbit (ARB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,216.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. ARbit has a market cap of $11,216.00 and $2.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARbit has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARbit alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 135.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.