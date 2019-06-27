ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.52

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 795825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARX. Raymond James decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.4620088 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

